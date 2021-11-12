'You have left footprints on our hearts' - family of Colchester crash victim

A man who died after a crash in Colchester last month has been described as "a simple man with a big heart" by his family.

Vadims Jevstafjevs, 37, died after a crash involving a white Mercedes and his bike in Northern Approach Road near the junction with Bruff Close at around 7pm on October 15.

In a statement, his cousin said: "Vadims was a simple man with a big heart. A true friend who always looked on the positive side of life and when things were tough he never gave up.

“He was like a big brother to me and he took such pride in looking after his family.

“Vadims you have left footprints on our hearts, things will never be the same for us without you, we miss you so much and hold dearly our memories of you."

A 47-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has since been released under investigation.

Essex Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash, or anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to contact them quoting crime reference number 1079 of October 15.

The force can be reached on 101, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.