Suffolk WW1 veteran's grave found and given headstone

Published: 7:00 PM August 15, 2021

A Suffolk Wor veteran has been honoured with a gravestone in Cambridge 102 years on from his death.

Nelson Suttle, born in Stowupland, in 1898, served at the Battle of the Somme in July 1916 before being seriously injured in August.

He returned to England for hospital care and was discharged in 1918 from the Suffolk Regiment, which he joined in 1915, having served in the Suffolk Yeomanry in 1913.

The 21-year-old died a week before the war ended on November 4 after marrying Ethel Hollis in Chesterton, Cambridge.

He was given a headstone by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission thanks to the work of the Friends of Histon Road Cemetery, who were able to find his unmarked grave.

Michael French, chair of the Friends of Histon Road Cemetery, said: "The Cemetery is a focus of Remembrance and local history so we are delighted that Nelson’s grave is now marked and joins the 35 other memorials that remind us of local men who lost their lives in World War 1."