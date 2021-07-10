News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Objections lodged over 112 homes in Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:00 PM July 10, 2021   
The site where the homes could be built in Beck Row

Objections have been lodged over the proposed 112 houses in Beck Row - Credit: Google Earth

Objections have been lodged over the proposed 112 new homes in a Suffolk village.

Land Allocation Ltd is planning to build the estate on a five-acre agricultural field south-east of Rookery Drove in Beck Row, between Lakenheath and Mildenhall.

However, the application, which was submitted to West Suffolk Council, has received a number of complaints regarding the lack of local amenities within the village. 

One local resident claimed that the sewage system already cannot cope with the amount of houses in the village.

"112 houses to be built but no plans to update sewer system that constantly over flows," they said. 

You may also want to watch:

Concerns over capacity at the GP surgery and schools have also been raised.

"I feel the area is being over developed yet the infrastructure declining schools over crowded and not enough dentist or doctor spaces," another resident said. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town open pre-season with Dartford victory
  2. 2 'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash
  3. 3 Inside Suffolk’s most exclusive underground supper club 
  1. 4 Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner dies aged 68
  2. 5 Murder probe launched after man killed in Ipswich guest house attack
  3. 6 Police tape off major town centre street after 'incident'
  4. 7 Overgrown house in desirable Ipswich street up for auction for £125k
  5. 8 Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack
  6. 9 Town Transfer Talk: Latest on Celina, Crooks, Bishop and more
  7. 10 Euro 2020 final: Where can you buy England's home shirt?

The news comes amid calls for more affordable housing in Suffolk, amid fears that rocketing prices are preventing local people from getting on the property ladder. 

According to Santander a 

'Appropriate development' needed to fix affordable housing crisis, MP says

2.59631907

A Suffolk MP has called for "appropriate" development to help fix the county's affordable housing crisis, amid fears that rocketing prices are preventing local people from getting on the property ladder. 

— up from just 11% in 2019. 

The mortgage provider also found that 37% of would-be homebuyers in the East of England had delayed their plans to buy a home due to the pandemic. 

Land Allocation Limited have been approached for a comment. 

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Ashton first day 7

Interview

Ashton: I want at least five more signings

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough Sta

10 players still available on frees from League One rivals

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Liam Gibbs celebrates his goal against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture:

Ipswich youth star Gibbs set to sign for Norwich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Matt Crooks is a prime Ipswich Town transfer target this summer

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Rotherham reject Championship bid for prime Town target Crooks

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus