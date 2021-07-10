Published: 4:00 PM July 10, 2021

Objections have been lodged over the proposed 112 houses in Beck Row - Credit: Google Earth

Objections have been lodged over the proposed 112 new homes in a Suffolk village.

Land Allocation Ltd is planning to build the estate on a five-acre agricultural field south-east of Rookery Drove in Beck Row, between Lakenheath and Mildenhall.

However, the application, which was submitted to West Suffolk Council, has received a number of complaints regarding the lack of local amenities within the village.

One local resident claimed that the sewage system already cannot cope with the amount of houses in the village.

"112 houses to be built but no plans to update sewer system that constantly over flows," they said.

Concerns over capacity at the GP surgery and schools have also been raised.

"I feel the area is being over developed yet the infrastructure declining schools over crowded and not enough dentist or doctor spaces," another resident said.

The news comes amid calls for more affordable housing in Suffolk, amid fears that rocketing prices are preventing local people from getting on the property ladder.

The mortgage provider also found that 37% of would-be homebuyers in the East of England had delayed their plans to buy a home due to the pandemic.

Land Allocation Limited have been approached for a comment.