Published: 5:30 AM June 4, 2021

Objections have been lodged about the proposal to build four bungalows behind the Five Bells in Great Cornard - Credit: Google Maps

Objections and concerns have been raised over the proposal to build four new bungalows behind the Five Bells pub in Great Cornard.

The proposal which has been lodged to Babergh District Council will see four semi-detached bungalows be built on the unused land to the rear of the existing public house.

The pub's children's play area has been earmarked as part of the plot, which means it will be taken down if the proposal goes ahead, with some local residents stating the loss of would "eliminate a local facility for family socialising".

One local resident wrote to the planning department and spoke of their concerns about the proposed access point to the four properties stating it was not wide enough for two vehicles and motorists will have to pull out of a hazardous junction.

The resident went on to say: "In the event of an emergency it would be extremely difficult for response vehicles such as a fire engine to access the site."

Another resident was concerned that the new dwellings would be "too close" to their back fence and would affect their privacy.

A third local said the proposed land was "unmanicured, but is not unused," and said the land that will be lost is what they "value most about the pub."

A spokesperson for Hawthorn, the Community Pub Company, said: “It’s normal for local residents to have their say on any planning application during the consultation period.

"Our hope is that selling the land will free up funds to invest in the pub, but as it’s early days in the application process we can’t comment further at this time.”











