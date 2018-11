Police concerned for welfare of man in town centre

A large police presence is currently at the scene of an incident in Ipswich town centre.

The police cordon at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park Picture: ARCHANT The police cordon at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called just before 1am this morning following concerns for the welfare of man in Grimwade Street.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the incident is ongoing.

A police cordon is in place at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park.