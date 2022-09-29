News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two police officers still in hospital after serious crash at the weekend

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:07 PM September 29, 2022
Two Suffolk police officers are still in hospital after a serious crash near Lakenheath

Two police officers are still in hospital after they were involved in a serious crash while responding to an emergency call at the weekend. 

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to a two-vehicle crash involving a grey BMW X5 and a white Peugeot 308 marked police car on the B1112 between Eriswell and Lakenheath at about 1.20am on Sunday, September 25. 

The driver and passenger of the Peugeot 308 – the two male police officers – were taken to hospital by land ambulance with serious injuries, which were at first described as life-threatening. 

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police today confirmed the officers were still in hospital in a serious but stable condition. 

Detectives say an investigation into the incident is ongoing, with the injured officers and their families being supported by police colleagues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference 37/61630/22.


