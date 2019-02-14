Ofsted chief will return to speak at college’s learning festival

Amanda Spielman, Ofsted chief inspector, is interviewed by Geoff Barton (right), former headteacher at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds at last year's event

Around 1,500 educational leaders and lecturers are expected to descend on Bury St Edmunds this summer for an international festival.

West Suffolk College will host its second International Festival of Learning on Friday, June 28, and Amanda Spielman, Ofsted’s chief inspector, will return as a speaker.

Mrs Spielman will be quizzed by Ed Dorrell, deputy editor of The Times Educational Supplement (TES), over key issues for schools and colleges.

The audience will also get the opportunity to question Mrs Spielman as Ofsted prepares to roll out its new framework from September.

Nikos Savvas, West Suffolk College principal, said: “I am delighted that Amanda Spielman is joining us again at our International Festival of Learning in June.

“It is testimony to the high calibre of the event and reflective of the powerhouse of speakers we have lined up. Amanda will bring an insight that will be invaluable to our audience.

“I thank her for her time and commitment to the festival’s objective to inspire a movement to raise educational standards collectively.”

The theme of the festival this year is centred on technology with the educators and businesses aligned with the same mission, to optimise the relationship between uniquely human skills and a world of technology.

