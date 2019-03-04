Out-of-school club rated inadequate after Ofsted not informed of changes

The Wacky Snacky Club is based at All Saints Primary in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

An out-of-school club in Newmarket has been graded as inadequate by Ofsted after the education watchdog was not notified of changes to its committee.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Wacky Snacky Club, which operates at All Saints Primary School in Vicarage Road, received the grading following an inspection on February 7.

The quality of teaching, learning and assessment was rated as good by Ofsted and staff were praised for nurturing the confidence of children and helping them to develop good levels of self-esteem.

But inspectors said failure to notify Ofsted of changes to the club’s committee meant background checks could not be completed.

The report read: “The provider has failed to follow the correct procedures for supplying Ofsted with the required information regarding all members of the committee.

“Consequently, the suitability of several committee members has not been assessed, which compromises children’s safety and welfare.”

This lead to both the effectiveness of leadership and management and the personal development, behaviour and welfare being rated as inadequate.

The Wacky Snacky Club, which employs seven members of childcare staff, opens Monday to Friday from 7.30am-8.35am and 3pm-5pm during term time.

Gillian Holmes, Wacky Snacky Club manager, said: “The rating was down to the fact Ofsted were not notified of committee changes.

“The correct paperwork has now been sent away to Ofsted and we are now waiting for them to come back.”

Ofsted praised many aspects of staff’s work at the out-of-school club including interaction with the children.

“Staff are warm, welcoming and friendly. They interact well with children and encourage them to choose games and toys that they would like to play with, from the well-resourced store cupboard,” the report said.

“Staff regularly share information about children’s care with their parents and teachers at the school. This ensures that the individual needs of all children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), are met.”

Ofsted is expected to return to re-inspect the club within three months.