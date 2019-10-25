E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Children put at risk of 'significant accident or injury' at 'inadequate' nursery

25 October, 2019 - 19:00
Tiddlywinks Day Nursery, in Trimley St Mary, has been rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A nursery in Trimley St Mary near Felixstowe has been placed in special measures by Ofsted over concerns about children's safety, it has emerged.

Tiddlywinks Day Nursery, in High Road, was rated 'good' by the education watchdog three years ago - but it is now considered 'inadequate' after inspectors visited in September.

Safeguarding arrangements at the nursery - which had 35 children on roll at the time of Ofsted's visit - were not effective, assessors warned.

"Managers have failed to act decisively to keep children safe," inspector Julie Meredith-Jenkins wrote in her report.

"Children's safety at the nursery is not assured or prioritised.

"Children are put at unnecessary risk of a significant accident or injury. Managers do not carry out rigorous risk assessments to identify and manage hazards that could place children at risk of significant accident or injury within the nursery, or when they are taken off the premises."

Managers had not considered the risk of significant injury from trips and falls, she said, particularly when babies move between their base room and the outside play area.

Staff also failed to identify and minimise risks posed to young children's fingers by the unsecured outer door. Yet managers had assessed some risks when taking children out of the nursery, following a significant incident.

However, inspectors did make positive comments about some staff, who were found to actively listen as children confidently shared stories from home.

Older children also happily sang songs during break times, learning to communicate in different ways, such as using sign language.

Staff also effectively prepared children for changes in their day, with youngsters eager to help tidy away resources before lunch, and to follow good hygiene routines.

Inspectors rated the nursery 'requires improvement' for the quality of its education and behaviour and attitudes.

Personal development and leadership and management were both rated 'inadequate'.

Representatives from Tiddlywinks Day Nursery were approached for comment but we are yet to receive a response from them.

