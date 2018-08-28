Pre-school celebrates ‘outstanding’ Oftsed inspection

Pupils at Horringer Pre School celebrating their 'outstanding' report. Picture: DAVE GOODERHAM PR Archant

Horringer Pre-School is celebrating after receiving an “outstanding” rating following an Ofsted inspection.

And it comes as a campaign to raise £200,000 for a new community building – dubbed the Acorn Project - continues to gather pace.

Inspectors described the leadership and management of the pre-school as “excellent” and the trustees and managers as “inspirational”.

Stephie Page, Horringer Pre-School Leader, said: “Our ‘outstanding’ award is fantastic recognition for the ‘consistently excellent’ teaching of all our dedicated staff.

“We have always strived to create the most caring, friendly and fun environment for our children, and are delighted that this has been acknowledged.”

Rebecca Dodman, chair of the Pre-School Management Committee, added: “We are thrilled with our new ‘outstanding’ rating, which is the result of a lot of hard work by the committee, parents and above all Stephie and her team. We are all very proud of them.”

The Ofsted report also praised the management of the pre-school and said children were making excellent progress.

Inspectors added: “Staff are highly skilled at helping children to learn to behave appropriately. They are calm and sensitive in their approach and demonstrate a depth of understanding that is second to none. The standard of teaching is consistently excellent.”

The Acorn Project has now raised more than £60,000 towards the new building with recent events including a ‘Pudding and Punch’ night at the Six Bells pub in Horringer, where residents, young and old, got together to make their Christmas pudding under the guidance of a chef from ICE Cook School.

Future fundraising includes the Horringer Christmas Lights Switch-On on Friday, November 30 and a pub quiz in January.