Pre-school celebrates ‘outstanding’ Oftsed inspection

PUBLISHED: 06:46 20 November 2018

Pupils at Horringer Pre School celebrating their 'outstanding' report. Picture: DAVE GOODERHAM PR

Pupils at Horringer Pre School celebrating their 'outstanding' report. Picture: DAVE GOODERHAM PR

Archant

Horringer Pre-School is celebrating after receiving an “outstanding” rating following an Ofsted inspection.

And it comes as a campaign to raise £200,000 for a new community building – dubbed the Acorn Project - continues to gather pace.

Inspectors described the leadership and management of the pre-school as “excellent” and the trustees and managers as “inspirational”.

Stephie Page, Horringer Pre-School Leader, said: “Our ‘outstanding’ award is fantastic recognition for the ‘consistently excellent’ teaching of all our dedicated staff.

“We have always strived to create the most caring, friendly and fun environment for our children, and are delighted that this has been acknowledged.”

Rebecca Dodman, chair of the Pre-School Management Committee, added: “We are thrilled with our new ‘outstanding’ rating, which is the result of a lot of hard work by the committee, parents and above all Stephie and her team. We are all very proud of them.”

The Ofsted report also praised the management of the pre-school and said children were making excellent progress.

Inspectors added: “Staff are highly skilled at helping children to learn to behave appropriately. They are calm and sensitive in their approach and demonstrate a depth of understanding that is second to none. The standard of teaching is consistently excellent.”

The Acorn Project has now raised more than £60,000 towards the new building with recent events including a ‘Pudding and Punch’ night at the Six Bells pub in Horringer, where residents, young and old, got together to make their Christmas pudding under the guidance of a chef from ICE Cook School.

Future fundraising includes the Horringer Christmas Lights Switch-On on Friday, November 30 and a pub quiz in January.

Controversial ‘cheese wedge’ development recommended for refusal

20 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

A proposal to create 100 new homes on the site of former council offices looks set to be refused.

Get out the warm weather clothes as it’s going to get colder today

27 minutes ago Russell Cook
Temperatures set to drop today with possible outbreaks of hail. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Get out the hats, gloves and overcoats today as it’s going to be cold.

Cash from town centre car parking falls by £400,000 in a year

05:16 Mariam Ghaemi
St Edmundsbury Borough Council is getting less money from its car parks in Bury St Edmunds town centre. Pictured is the Arc surface car park Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

A £400,000 fall in car parking revenue in Bury St Edmunds shows the need for government to provide greater support to town centres, a business leader has said.

Record £30,000 donation gets Surviving Winter appeal off to a flying start in Suffolk

05:30 Brad Jones
Brad Jones, Joshua Hopkins and Tim Holder at the launch of the Surviving Winter Campaign 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This year’s Surviving Winter appeal has got off to one of its best ever starts in Suffolk – and has been boosted by a record £30,000 match funding pledge.

NSPCC calls for help over Christmas as calls to helpline increase

00:05 Will Jefford
The NSPCC have started their Christmas campaign. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

New figures show that 250 children were referred to the police or local authorities in Suffolk over the last 12 months by the NSPCC.

Car flips after two car crash on A1065

Yesterday, 18:58 Will Jefford
A VW Passat could be seen overturned on teh side fo the road. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A1065 between Barton Mills and Lakenheath.

