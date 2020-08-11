E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

House blaze sparked by oil-soaked rag

PUBLISHED: 11:19 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 11 August 2020

Mark and Lyn Young outside their Woolpit home the morning after the fire. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Mark and Lyn Young outside their Woolpit home the morning after the fire. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Archant

An oily rag is thought to have sparked a fire that destroyed a shed and badly damaged a house in Suffolk.

The badly damaged home of Mark and Lyn Young in Woolpit following the fire thought to have been caused by an oily rag self-combusting. Picture: MARK LANGFORDThe badly damaged home of Mark and Lyn Young in Woolpit following the fire thought to have been caused by an oily rag self-combusting. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

The rag, soaked in linseed oil, had been screwed up and left in the shed next to the house in Wrights Lane, Woolpit, when it self-ignited in the sweltering heat.

The blaze, which set off a gas cylinder, caused extensive damage to the detached home of Mark and Lyn Young.

The Youngs had been watching television with their son Brandon when Mrs Young discovered the fire at around 8.30pm on Monday night.

Mrs Young, a full-time carer for 23-year-old Brandon, who has Prader-Willi syndrome, discovered the fire when she went to get him a drink.

The fire is thought to have started after a rag soaked in linseed oil self-combusted in the sweltering heat. Picture: MARK LANGFORDThe fire is thought to have started after a rag soaked in linseed oil self-combusted in the sweltering heat. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

“I went to the kitchen and saw the flames and smoke,” she said.

“I shouted that there was something wrong and by the time we had got outside the whole shed had gone up. It was very scary.”

Mr Young said he had been using the rag earlier in the day to clean garden furniture and had left it in the shed after he finished.

You may also want to watch:

“It all happened so quickly,” he said.

“I saw what looked like lights flashing but they were actually flames. Thankfully we were all out by the time it went up, but had we stayed in the house any longer we would have been in trouble. The heat was immense.”

The fire spread from the shed to the adjoining house via a wooden fence, causing extensive damage to half of the building.

Mr Young, a lorry driver, praised the fire service for their response - five engines attended the incident

“They were here within a few minutes, they were brilliant,” he said.

“At the end of the day, we got everybody and all our dogs are safe, and that’s what matters. Everything else lost in the fire is just stuff.”

Fire investigators were at the scene on Tuesday morning and Station Commander Mark Walker of Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the most likely cause appeared to be the rag and stressed the importance of disposing of oil-soaked materials properly.

“Linseed oil, and oils in general, self-heat,” he said.

“If the oil is trapped in the folds and creases of a rag it can’t dissipate quickly enough and can lead to combustion, as would appear to have happened here.

“The safest thing to do is to lay the rag out flat and allow it to dry.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

LOOK: Lorry hits house, leaving busy road closed

Essex Police closed the B1033 after a lorry hit a house on the road. Picture: Alex Nicolic

House blaze sparked by oil-soaked rag

Mark and Lyn Young outside their Woolpit home the morning after the fire. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Reader letter: Why were we given just three days’ notice of A14 closures?

The A14 near Trimley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Prisoner arrested after more than 6 months on the run

James McDonagh, who absconded from Hollesley Bay prison, has been arrested after failing to attend a roll call in January. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Inmate threw faeces at guards and sliced open face of fellow prisoner

Highpoint prison, near Haverhill Picture: MICHAEL HALL