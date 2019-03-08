E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Several miles of traffic as oil spill closes A14

PUBLISHED: 12:58 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 22 August 2019

An oil spillage has closed the A14 eastbound near Woolpit. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A14 is closed heading eastbound towards Ipswich due to an oil spill which is causing severe delays.

The carriageway is closed from junction 46 at Thurston to junction 47 at Woolpit, with delays of at least 15 minutes covering several miles of the eastbound road.

Suffolk Police were called to the incident just before 11.45pm to reports of a container on the carriageway.

Highways England has resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.

Motorists are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route their journeys.

Road users are advised to exit the A14 eastbound at junction 43 St Saviours and follow the A143 through Great Barton to the A1088 roundabout at Ixworth. At the roundabout take the fourth exit on to the A1088 through Stowlangtoft and Norton to re-join the A14 at junction 47 Woolpit.

