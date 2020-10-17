E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Oktoberfest event cancelled amid coronavirus fears

PUBLISHED: 11:15 17 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 17 October 2020

An Oktoberfest event due to take place in Dullingham has been cancelled over coronavirus fears PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

An Oktoberfest event due to take place in west Suffolk has been blocked by the local council due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

The Oktoberfest event at Dullingham Polo Field was set to take place today, with more than 1,600 people registering their interest via Facebook.

However, West Suffolk Council has blocked organisers from letting the event go forward due to rising coronavirus infections across the county.

Organisers Deutschfest stressed the event would follow social distancing guidelines, with guests unable to leave their tables unless going to the toilet or going to smoke.

Posting on Facebook, a Deutschfest spokesman said organisers are devastated by the decision.

They said: “Our team have been frantically trying to secure a new location, contacting all of the venues in the area, but in the end the timescales just made it impossible to put things in place.

“We are so very sorry to cancel the event at such a late stage.

“Please can we ask that you kindly bear with us whilst we try to piece things together. We will release a full statement, ticket information and event details over the next few days.”

The company has not confirmed whether another Oktoberfest event due to take place in Bury St Edmunds on October 31 will still take place.

