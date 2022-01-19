News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
International jazz artist takes to the Colchester stage

person

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM January 19, 2022
Ola Onabulé

Ola Onabulé - Credit: Alfred George Bailey

Singer/songwriter Ola Onabulé will be taking to the stage at Colchester Arts Centre, on Saturday February 19.

Onabulé is a jazz and soul artist who has performed all over the world.

The British-Nigerian's latest album, Point Less, has been given critical acclaim, with many publications like Jazz in Europe and All About Jazz listing the work as amongst the best albums of 2019.

Onabulé has also appeared at many of the biggest Jazz festivals, in places such as Montreal, London and Istanbul, as well as concert halls and jazz clubs across the globe.

The 58-year-old has performed alongside some of Europe's most notable big bands, including The WDR, The SWR and the Babelsberg Film Orchestra.

Doors open at 7pm with the concert expected to start at 8pm.

Tickets cost £16 / £15 concessions and can be bought from the Colchester Arts Centre Website




