School unveils poppy installation in Armistice remembrance service

Pupils at Old Buckenham Hall created poppies to mark the centenary odf the end of the First World War, which were "planted" at the school. Picture: Old Buckenham Hall Old Buckenham Hall

A Suffolk school combined creativity with sustainability in a project to mark the centenary of the First World War Armistice.

Old Buckenham Hall School has created a poppy installation, with each pupil making a poppy out of a recycled bottle.

The idea was devised by two year six pupils over the summer holidays and headmaster David Griffiths took the decision to turn it into a whole school project, with every pupil from nursery to year eight making poppies in their art lessons for the installation.

The school in Brettenham held a remembrance service on Friday to remember the 46 former pupils who lost their lives in the First World War, as well as those who died during the Second World War and more recently in the conflict in Afghanistan.

At the service Mr Griffiths gave a special mention to Old Buckenham Hall’s former headmaster Elliott Sewell, who took the post in 1923 having survived the war.