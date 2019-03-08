E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Felixstowe seafood hut burns down in overnight blaze

PUBLISHED: 11:57 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 04 September 2019

The fire, which was attended by firefighters and police officers, destroyed the beach hut that had been renovated into a popular local business Picture: ALAN BOYLE

The fire, which was attended by firefighters and police officers, destroyed the beach hut that had been renovated into a popular local business Picture: ALAN BOYLE

ALAN BOYLE

Dramatic pictures show the devastation caused by a fire at a popular seafront business.

Suffolk Constabulary said an investigation has been opened in connection to the fire at the beach hut in Undercliff Road West Picture: ALAN BOYLESuffolk Constabulary said an investigation has been opened in connection to the fire at the beach hut in Undercliff Road West Picture: ALAN BOYLE

The Old Fishing Hut, a beach hut in Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe, had recently been renovated and turned into a vibrant community cafe, but was left gutted by a blaze in the early hours of September 4.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a 3m by 5m shed fire on the seafront at 1.48am, sending one fire engine to the scene and calling for support from Suffolk Constabulary.

The hut was already engulfed by the flames and pictures this morning show the extent of the damage.

A police spokesman said enquiries were ongoing into the cause of the blaze.

The fire on the Felixstowe seafront has gutten one beach hut and local business, The Old Fishing Hut Picture: ALAN BOYLEThe fire on the Felixstowe seafront has gutten one beach hut and local business, The Old Fishing Hut Picture: ALAN BOYLE

Firefighters confirmed they left the scene of the fire at 2.26am.

The business threw open its doors back in April and hosted the Art on the Prom event for the community just last weekend.

Positioned close to the pier in Felixstowe, it offered fresh shellfish and seafood dishes.

