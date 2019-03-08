Felixstowe seafood hut burns down in overnight blaze
PUBLISHED: 11:57 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 04 September 2019
ALAN BOYLE
Dramatic pictures show the devastation caused by a fire at a popular seafront business.
The Old Fishing Hut, a beach hut in Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe, had recently been renovated and turned into a vibrant community cafe, but was left gutted by a blaze in the early hours of September 4.
The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a 3m by 5m shed fire on the seafront at 1.48am, sending one fire engine to the scene and calling for support from Suffolk Constabulary.
The hut was already engulfed by the flames and pictures this morning show the extent of the damage.
A police spokesman said enquiries were ongoing into the cause of the blaze.
Firefighters confirmed they left the scene of the fire at 2.26am.
The business threw open its doors back in April and hosted the Art on the Prom event for the community just last weekend.
Positioned close to the pier in Felixstowe, it offered fresh shellfish and seafood dishes.
