Police increase patrols as teenager raped near park

PUBLISHED: 19:30 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:30 08 July 2020

Essex Police are increasing patrols in an area of Colchester after a man was raped (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are increasing patrols in an area of Colchester after a teenager was raped in the early hours of the morning.

Police received reports the male teenager had been raped in Old Heath Road, close to the recreation ground, around 2.30am on Wednesday, July 8.

Officers from Essex Police have been at the scene for much of the day as they began an investigation.

A police spokeswoman said the force will be carrying out extra patrols and inquiries in the area as a result of the attack.

A description of the alleged attacker is yet to be released by police.

Anyone with information which could help police with their inquiries should contact them on 101, quoting incident 82 of July 8.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

