'Old Hippie on a Bike' embarks on 4,000km ride to fundraise for Ukraine

A Sudbury man known as the 'Old Hippie on a Bike' is embarking on his third mammoth bike ride to raise money for British-Ukrainian Aid.

Alan Deakins, 76, will be starting a 4,000km ride from his home in Sudbury, across Europe and back.

He will be visiting four former Nazi concentration camps to show his "respect for the millions of innocent souls who lost their lives there".

Alan added: "Unfortunately today, the horrors of war are once again inflicted upon Europe. But unlike 75 years ago, it is possible to get aid and comfort to the victims of the Ukrainian war."

His trip starts on Monday, July 18 and he will be setting off with just an old bike he purchased from eBay for £80 and a tent as company.

Alan was inspired to start his bike ride missions after he suffered a stroke in 2016.

In 2018, he raised £9,000 for the Samaritans by undertaking a trip from St Petersburg, Russia, back to the Samaritans branch in Bury St Edmunds.

The ride took 42 days in total and he covered a huge distance of 3,200km.

One year later, he rode what he describes as a "short" two week stint through Holland and the western edge of Germany to raise a further £1,200.

Alan said: "Covid robbed me of two summers of travels, but now I'm returning with my longest journey yet."

Alan is hoping to raise £8,000 in donations through his JustGiving page for British-Ukrainian Aid, a charity funded entirely by voluntary contributions.

He said: "British-Ukrainian Aid is a unique charity as it is run by volunteers, so 100% of a donation goes directly to Ukraine's innocent civilians caught up in the devastating war."

Alan will be updating his 'Old Hippie on a Bike' Facebook and Instagram pages with daily blogs and pictures from his 4,000km journey.

He added: "Please join me. It will be a trip of poignancy, discovery, fun, and the unexpected... and hopefully, we will meet wonderful people along the way."