E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Driver taken to hospital after two-car crash

PUBLISHED: 22:00 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 22:10 08 February 2020

Police were called to a crash in Old Newton near Stowmarket (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called to a crash in Old Newton near Stowmarket (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police and paramedics are at the scene of a crash in Old Newton, near Stowmarket.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving two cars at around 8.47pm today.

One driver suffered minor injuries and has been taken to hospital for further treatment, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash, which happened in Stowmarket Road, involved a black Fiat and a silver Ford.

The road is blocked in both directions while recovery is arranged for the vehicles.

Witnesses to the collision and anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD number 327 of today, February 8.

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Driver taken to hospital after two-car crash

Police were called to a crash in Old Newton near Stowmarket (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

New seaside shopping and leisure attraction secures go-ahead

Beach Street, Felixstowe - cgi of how the food and retail development, incorporating shipping containers, will look at Manning's Amusements Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Stu Says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 loss at Sunderland

Tomas Holy is well out of his area to clear a threat at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

WATCH Did you see Samba protest against air pollution deaths?

Members of Extinction Rebellion, joined by a Samba band, marched from Ipswich Cornhill to protest against the number of deaths caused by air pollution each year. Picture: ARCHANT

Garden centre site could make way for 200 homes

St John's garden centre was also recently told by Tendring District Council it cannot hold its annual Winter Wonderland event Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24