Driver taken to hospital after two-car crash

Police were called to a crash in Old Newton near Stowmarket (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Police and paramedics are at the scene of a crash in Old Newton, near Stowmarket.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving two cars at around 8.47pm today.

One driver suffered minor injuries and has been taken to hospital for further treatment, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash, which happened in Stowmarket Road, involved a black Fiat and a silver Ford.

The road is blocked in both directions while recovery is arranged for the vehicles.

Witnesses to the collision and anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD number 327 of today, February 8.