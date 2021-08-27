News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Work to begin on restoring former post office's Victorian façade

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 3:19 PM August 27, 2021   
This picture of the front of the old post office building was taken last month

This picture of the front of the old post office building was taken last month, following the removal of the façade retention system - Credit: West Suffolk Council

Work will soon begin on restoring the "important" Victorian façade of the former post office building in Bury St Edmunds town centre.

As well as the restoration work, environmental improvements will also be made to the front of the building at 17-18 Cornhill over the coming months.

A façade retention system was in place for nine months while the rest of the building, much of it built at a later date, was demolished.

This retention system was removed last month and now scaffolding has started to go up at the Cornhill front.

Restoration work to the Victorian frontage is due to start.

Restoration work to the Victorian frontage is due to start - Credit: West Suffolk Council

This will allow restoration work to take place alongside the installation of new windows, to help make the building more energy efficient.

Solar panels will also be installed, with Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) used to heat the property.

You may also want to watch:

Susan Glossop, West Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for growth, said: “The Victorian front is an important part of our town’s history and heritage.

"This scaffolding enables work to further help protect and enhance the front which is in the town centre conservation area.

Most Read

  1. 1 5 celebrities other than Ed Sheeran who support Ipswich Town
  2. 2 Grain spillage causes hazard on busy road
  3. 3 Sudden spike in Covid cases in Suffolk with 76 patients now in hospital
  1. 4 When can you see the Red Arrows over Suffolk and Essex tomorrow?
  2. 5 Dine and dash 'adds insult to injury' for Suffolk's hospitality firms
  3. 6 Man in his 40s fighting for his life after stabbing
  4. 7 Zoo's 'sad goodbye' after death of popular tiger Igor
  5. 8 Everything to expect at Clacton's 150th anniversary air show
  6. 9 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named
  7. 10 'I just love signing players!' - Cook has transfer deadline day plans

"Not only that, but it also enables us to carry out improvements that will help us achieve our environmental ambitions for this site, for the businesses that will work there and the residents who will live there."

Once completed next year, West Suffolk Council’s redevelopment on the site will include two ground floor commercial units with 12 flats above.

It will also bring the historic frontage back into economic use, deliver a wider walkway at Market Thoroughfare and create a new business front onto St Andrew's Street South.

The project was shaped by thousands of public comments as part of work on the town centre masterplan, which was adopted by the council in December 2017.

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The accident took place outside West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Warning as A&E sees record number of patients

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton and Paul Cook have been busy in the transfer market this summer

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Three positions Town could look to strengthen before transfer window closes

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Armando Dobra in action after coming on in the secon half of the game.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Clubs keen on Dobra move if Town sanction loan exit

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Caileigh and Tom Gorzelak on their wedding day 

Coronavirus

Ipswich couple finally marry after wedding venue folds during pandemic

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon