New retail park with gym and fast food drive-thru could create 100 new jobs

PUBLISHED: 15:53 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 20 February 2020

The new multi-million pound retail park will be in Old Road, opposite the existing Waterglade Retail Park Picture: HAWKSTONE PROPERTIES PLC

A new multi-million pound retail park - complete with fast food drive-thru and gym - could bring 100 jobs to Clacton.

Planning permission for the £10million site in Old Road, next to the existing Waterglade Retail Park, has now been approved by Tendring district councillors.

Among the planned new buildings are a gym and fast food restaurant, as well as six retail and leisure units and nine commercial units.

A tyre centre will also be built on the land. No announcements regarding the specific businesses moving into the park has been made, but developer Hawkstone Properties Plc said 80% of the units are already let.

Managing director Andy Kirton said work could get started now planning permission had been secured.

"From the excellent take-up of units so far we know this will be a very successful scheme, and that businesses have confidence in the future of Clacton," Mr Kirton added.

"This investment complements nicely existing businesses in Clacton, as well as providing numerous jobs not only in the new units but in construction too.

"My thanks go to Tendring District Council for their support for this scheme, while making sure all the necessary checks are done with regard to proper planning, and we look forward to updating people soon with opening dates."

Work will begin in the coming months on site, with an anticipated opening date in spring 2021.

The site used to house the town's gas works before they were demolished and the land was sold by National Grid.

The energy company also bought an adjoining council car park, which will become part of the new retail park.

Mary Newton, council cabinet member for business and economic growth, said this was a positive indicator for Clacton.

"This site is an important location for the future of Clacton town centre, and this private investment is heartily welcomed," Mrs Newton said.

"It is a good example of our Tendring4Growth ethos being put into practice - enabling development by selling an under-used car park and taking a proactive planning approach - to support economic growth in the district."

Tendring4Growth is a support network of local businesses let by the council.

