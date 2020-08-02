E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Old school to become concert hall again and ‘rejuvenate market town’

PUBLISHED: 06:00 03 August 2020

Hadleigh Old School was a concert hall for several decades and will be restored to its former glory as permission has been granted to be used as a bespoke music venue once again. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hadleigh Old School was a concert hall for several decades and will be restored to its former glory as permission has been granted to be used as a bespoke music venue once again. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

An old school house in Hadleigh is to return to its former glory as a concert hall after permission was granted for it to be used as an entertainment venue.

Hadleigh Old School was a concert hall for several decades and will be restored to its former glory as permission has been granted to be used as a bespoke music venue once again. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSHadleigh Old School was a concert hall for several decades and will be restored to its former glory as permission has been granted to be used as a bespoke music venue once again. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Old School in Bridge Street is owned by Ian Grutchfield, director of Stardust Hadleigh, and has been used to stage large events in more recent years.

An application for a change of use was lodged in February and permission was granted on Tuesday, July 21, to change from a dwelling to a leisure venue and concert hall.

The grand property was built during the Victorian era in 1852 and was a school for boys at the time, however it ceased operation in 1968 after operations moved.

No longer a school, the hall was purchased by a conductor and composer who licensed it as a public entertainment venue and ran a concert hall for more than 40 years.

Hadleigh Old School was a concert hall for several decades and will be restored to its former glory as permission has been granted to be used as a bespoke music venue once again. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSHadleigh Old School was a concert hall for several decades and will be restored to its former glory as permission has been granted to be used as a bespoke music venue once again. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Situated around the corner from High Street, it was refurbished in the late 20th century and boasts ‘superb acoustics, welfare provision for the disabled and compliance with all health and safety requirements’.

Taking to social media to celebrate the news, pictured with a celebratory drink, Mr Grutchfield said: “Bringing back the good times. Champagne tonight.

You may also want to watch:

“Hadleigh Old School has gained full planning permission as a venue.

“Concerts Ice Skating Dance it is all within our right. Hooray. 2021 here we come.”

In his application, Mr Grutchfield had pointed out that the planned use has been established by legal precedent for several decades and he himself has previously hired the premises for events in the past.

He said the use has potential for ‘significant economic benefit, tourism, employment and overall benefit to the town of Hadleigh’.

In 2018 he ran a jazz concert as part of the All Hadleigh Music Festival and the hall has previously hosted a Summer Festival and the East Anglian International Music Festival.

Mick Fraser, Conservative councillor for Hadleigh, said: “It certainly could be very exciting for the town to have another venue destination, especially if these concerts are held with a reasonable frequency.

“There are some concerns about parking from local residents, but as long as patrons use the designated car parks in Hadleigh there should be no problem.”

The hall is currently closed due to Covid-19, but can stay open between 7am and 11pm on weekdays and 7am until 11.59pm on the weekends and public holidays.

MORE: Iconic Hadleigh store set for major new development

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Car crashes through fence into Thorpeness Meare

A car has driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A14 reopens after police incident

Police have closed the A14 between Rougham and Beyton due to an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – Google tracking shows Suffolk’s movements since pubs reopened

Google tracking data shows that people in Suffolk are using public transport more than those in the rest of the country. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Car crashes through fence into Thorpeness Meare

A car has driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A14 reopens after police incident

Police have closed the A14 between Rougham and Beyton due to an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – Google tracking shows Suffolk’s movements since pubs reopened

Google tracking data shows that people in Suffolk are using public transport more than those in the rest of the country. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘The memories never leave me’ – Lorry driver claims he was beaten at boarding school

Garry Rudd, a lorry driver from Felixstowe, has claimed he was abused at Oxley Parker School in Colchester Picture: GARRY RUDD

A14 reopens after police incident

Police have closed the A14 between Rougham and Beyton due to an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Old school to become concert hall again and ‘rejuvenate market town’

Hadleigh Old School was a concert hall for several decades and will be restored to its former glory as permission has been granted to be used as a bespoke music venue once again. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

The annual GP Patient Survey has been released. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Suffolk sees big tourism boost as people choose to holiday at home

Seaside cottages and lighthouse at Southwold beach, UK. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO