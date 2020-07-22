E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Old Greater Anglia trains have new life on Britain’s first tourist express

PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 July 2020

Former Greater Anglia carriages on the Staycation Express. Picture: RAIL CHARTER SERVICES

Former Greater Anglia carriages on the Staycation Express. Picture: RAIL CHARTER SERVICES

Archant

When Greater Anglia replaced its traditional Intercity trains with new Stadler modern trains at the start of this year, it looked like the end for its carriages which had carried millions of passengers for many years.

The carriages were part of Greater Anglia's Intercity stock, Stock ImageThe carriages were part of Greater Anglia's Intercity stock, Stock Image

Some have been scrapped. Some have ended up at preserved railways like the East Dereham-based Mid Norfolk Railway – but some have found a new role at the heart of Britain’s first “tourist train” carrying passengers through the heart of the Yorkshire Dales on the world-famous Settle to Carlisle railway line.

MORE: Old trains retired by Greater Anglia

Four first class carriages have been modernised, made Covid-secure with the installation of perspex screens between groups of seats, and have entered service between Skipton in Yorkshire and Appleby in Westmorland. The carriages have seats aligned with windows and PA systems so a commentator can point out landmarks on the 112-mile round trip.

The trains are hauled by a pair of vintage diesel locomotives built in the 1960s – types which were once familiar in East Anglia.

You may also want to watch:

The train, dubbed the Staycation Express, is the first of its type in the country operated specifically for tourists by Rail Charter Services which also operates steam specials on Britain’s rail network.

It was planned before the coronavirus crisis – and there has already been considerable interest from people who have switched to a UK holiday this year.

Rail Charter Services director Adrian Quine is originally from Suffolk and said there was a great contrast between the carriages old journeys and their new role.

He said: “Before they went to East Anglia they were used on the express trains from London to Glasgow through the north west so they have come full circle – but after decades on the Norwich/Ipswich/London route they are now giving tourists a very different experience to that of the London commuters!”

If the venture proves successful, he said his company might look at trying to run tourist trains in other parts of the country, including East Anglia.

He said: “There are some lovely lines in the region, along the Suffolk coast and up to the Broads – but there is nothing decided yet. This is a new concept linking tourist centres and giving tourists a good day out. It’s not a typical railtour where you spend all day on the train, it gives passengers time to visit two tourist centres.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

First look: Inside Ruth Watson’s new Suffolk restaurant - opening this week

Ruth Watson and Rob Walpole are opening a new Italian restaurant in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

First look: Inside Ruth Watson’s new Suffolk restaurant - opening this week

Ruth Watson and Rob Walpole are opening a new Italian restaurant in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jobs at risk at Snape Maltings as changes made at world famous arts and shops complex

Staff are facing the threat of job losses at Snape Maltings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman recalls being bitten by police dog as officer goes on trial

The offence is alleged to have happened in Springfield Hall Park, also known as Arun Park, last February Picture: GOOGLE

Person dead after being hit by train on mainline to London

Services from Ipswich to London were delayed this afternoon after a person was hit by a train near Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Victim in Bury St Edmunds ‘substance’ attack is released from hospital

Police rushed to the scene after a man had an unknown liquid thrown in his face Picture: CONNOR CORNELL

Over-75s TV Licence fee: costs, easiest ways to pay and how to claim a free licence

Martin Lewis on the BBC ending free TV licences for those aged 75 and over. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto