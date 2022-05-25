News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Oldest locomotive arrives for Middy steam festival

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 9:00 AM May 25, 2022
Middy locomotive

The Beyer Peacock locomotive was built in 1879 and is believed to be the oldest steam engine currently operating in the UK. - Credit: Mid Suffolk Light Railway

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway is being visited by Britain's oldest working steam locomotive this weekend as one of its biggest events takes on a new twist.

The "Middy at War" weekend has always been one of its most popular events - commemorating the wartime years when it was at its busiest supplying USAAF bases on its route.

This year the theme has been subtly changed to become The Middy in the Forties with more of an emphasis on its civilian role during the decade - including carrying children to school in Stowmarket.

There will still be displays of lovingly-restored military vehicles and a mock-up of a German mountain camp at the Dovebrook end of the line.

But organisers hope the change in emphasis will reflect concerns that have arisen because of the news being dominated by war in Ukraine.

The guest engine for the event is an 1879-built Beyer Peacock tank engine which is believed to be the oldest working steam locomotive in Britain at present.

Middy locomotive

The Beyer Peacock locomotive arrived at the Middy this week. - Credit: Mid Suffolk Light Railway

There are older engines that have operated and are currently being overhauled but this locomotive that is usually based at the Foxfield Railway in Staffordshire is the oldest in current use - and the oldest to ever operate on the Middy.

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
  2. 2 Plans for 20 homes in Suffolk village unanimously refused
  3. 3 15 strikers that Ipswich Town could turn to for goals this summer
  1. 4 5 miles of congestion on A14 after crash involving car and two lorries
  2. 5 Woman freed from vehicle after car overturns near to shops
  3. 6 Community sadness after death of man who was found in river
  4. 7 Conveyor belt which carried pig carcases across Suffolk A-road is demolished
  5. 8 Ipswich Town's 'true league standing' revealed in new survey
  6. 9 Long delays on A14 near Ipswich after police called to hole in the road
  7. 10 Family's support for 'mum-in-a-million' after double amputation for sepsis

The event runs on Saturday and Sunday and includes music from the era on both days.

On Saturday afternoon there is due to be a flypast by a Hawker Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.


Mid Suffolk News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The River Stour at Sudbury Meadows

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Sudbury river

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse Inn near Bury St Edmunds is set to be sold at auction

Pubs

Historic former pub with permission to convert into homes set for auction

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A happy Kieran McKenna and Sam Morsy at Fleetwood.

Football

Ipswich Town installed as early League One title favourites

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Manchester United's Alvaro Fernandez warms up ahead of the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Man

Football | Expert opinion

14 players that could solve Town's left-sided problem

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon