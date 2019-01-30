Suffolk’s oldest working watermill is shortlisted for national award

Suffolk’s oldest working watermill is in the running for a prestigious national award as Britain’s best landmark.

Pakenham Water Mill, near Bury St Edmunds, has made the shortlist of the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2019 and is up against Hadrian’s Wall and Antrim’s Dunluce Castle in the best landmark category.

Readers of the magazine were asked to nominate their favourite landmarks last year and a panel of expert judges whittled them down to five places in ten different categories including holiday destinations, beaches, landmarks and gardens.

David Eddershaw, curator at Pakenham Water Mill, said: “We are delighted to have been nominated in the best landmark award, alongside such places as the iconic Hadrian’s Wall.

“Here at Pakenham Water Mill we are so proud of its history and the fact it is still fully working for today’s visitors.”

The 18th century watermill is now owned by the Suffolk Building Preservation Trust and is operated by a dedicated team of volunteers who continue the 1,000-year-old tradition of milling on this site.

To vote for Pakenham Water Mill, visit www.countryfile.com/awards and voting closes on Sunday, February 17.