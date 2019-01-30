Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk’s oldest working watermill is shortlisted for national award

30 January, 2019 - 10:07
Pakenham Water Mill has been shortlisted for a national award Picture: PAKENHAM WATER MILL

Pakenham Water Mill has been shortlisted for a national award Picture: PAKENHAM WATER MILL

Archant

Suffolk’s oldest working watermill is in the running for a prestigious national award as Britain’s best landmark.

Pakenham Water Mill, near Bury St Edmunds, has made the shortlist of the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2019 and is up against Hadrian’s Wall and Antrim’s Dunluce Castle in the best landmark category.

Readers of the magazine were asked to nominate their favourite landmarks last year and a panel of expert judges whittled them down to five places in ten different categories including holiday destinations, beaches, landmarks and gardens.

David Eddershaw, curator at Pakenham Water Mill, said: “We are delighted to have been nominated in the best landmark award, alongside such places as the iconic Hadrian’s Wall.

“Here at Pakenham Water Mill we are so proud of its history and the fact it is still fully working for today’s visitors.”

The 18th century watermill is now owned by the Suffolk Building Preservation Trust and is operated by a dedicated team of volunteers who continue the 1,000-year-old tradition of milling on this site.

To vote for Pakenham Water Mill, visit www.countryfile.com/awards and voting closes on Sunday, February 17.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ex-soldier who stabbed wife several times in ‘brutal attack’ sentenced

Police at the scene in Gosford Way Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich did much of their January business early... but there are still issues to resolve on deadline day

Jonas Knudsen's future is still undecided heading into transfer deadline day

‘He’s been forced to grow up before his time’ – Mother praises nine-year-old carer

William Wright has been a young carer for his mother Tina Wright for the past four years. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Marcus Evans big interview: There have been offers to buy Town, but I’m glad I didn’t sell

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has revealed he's turned down offers to buy the club. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Campaign to rename Mildenhall Treasure is launched

The Mildenhall Treasure Picture: BRITISH MUSEUM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists