When the Grinning Rat was known as the Olive Leaf pub

There has been a pub on the site of the Grinning Rat since the 1800s Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Today the Grinning Rat is known for its live music and jukebox, but the pub has been part of the community for generations.

Raising a glass as the Olive Tree - an Ipswich pub which dates back centuries Picture: ARCHANT Raising a glass as the Olive Tree - an Ipswich pub which dates back centuries Picture: ARCHANT

Situated in St Helen’s Street, the original timber-framed pub opened in the 1800s before being altered in the 1900s,

The bar staff at the Olive Leaf, now known as the Grinning Rat Picture: ARCHANT The bar staff at the Olive Leaf, now known as the Grinning Rat Picture: ARCHANT

These photos were taken in 1973 when the pub was known as the Olive Leaf.

Darts players enjoying a game at the Olive Leaf, in St Helen's Street Picture: ARCHANT Darts players enjoying a game at the Olive Leaf, in St Helen's Street Picture: ARCHANT

Many of our readers will have fond memories of this time - and from the years that followed.

Darts was a popular draw at the Olive Leaf, now the pub is known for its live music Picture: ARCHANT Darts was a popular draw at the Olive Leaf, now the pub is known for its live music Picture: ARCHANT

In later years the pub was renamed the Grinning Rat, and it is now a popular choice for live music fans. It also offers a free jukebox on selected nights of the week and Sunday lunch, for those who have booked in advance.

Smiles from punters at the Olive Leaf Pub in 1973 Picture: ARCHANT Smiles from punters at the Olive Leaf Pub in 1973 Picture: ARCHANT

We would like to hear from anyone who used to drink at the Olive Leaf pub, especially anyone featured in these photos.

Enjoying a drink at the Olive Leaf in 1973 Picture: ARCHANT Enjoying a drink at the Olive Leaf in 1973 Picture: ARCHANT

