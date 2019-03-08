Meet Oliver – Colchester Zoo's new rescue horse

Colchester Zoo has welcomed a new arrival with five-year-old Oliver, a skewbald gelding rescue horse.

Oliver was sent to the zoo from the World Horse Welfare, a rescue organisation in the UK which aims to improve the lives of horses.

Since his arrival Oliver has settled in well and has been out in the field grazing with the zoo's other rescue horses, Bruce, Homer and Meg.

The skewbald gelding was born in January 2014 but as he is a rescue horse, the exact date of his birth is unknown.

Already he has proved to be a kind and affectionate horse who loves receiving attention from his keepers and having his withers scratched – the withers are a ridge between the horses shoulder blades.

Oliver has also been getting to know the zoo's two donkeys, Dougal and Drew, who he seems to be very fond of.

The loving horse is also said to enjoy human interaction, so once he has become used to his environment he will spend some time in the stable at the zoo's Familiar Friends area, where visitors will be able to meet him.

