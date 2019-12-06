E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Burglar stole van and tools from nursery for adults with disabilities

PUBLISHED: 15:09 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 06 December 2019

Oliver Glynn appeared on video link at Suffolk Magistrates' Court from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre Picture: GREGG BROWN

Oliver Glynn appeared on video link at Suffolk Magistrates' Court from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre Picture: GREGG BROWN

A burglar stole cash, tools and a van from a nursery providing opportunities to adults with disabilities and disadvantages.

Oliver Glynn appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The 34-year-old admitted entering Nowton Park Nursery, in Bury St Edmunds, with intent to steal on the night of September 7.

He also admitted possessing a small amount of cannabis when arrested the next day.

Glynn, of St John's Way, Thetford, left a crowbar behind after using it to break in.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said staff arrived to find an open door and window, and a shed lock broken.

Manager Lyndsey Hessey reported between £200 and £250 cash missing from a safe, along with gardening tools and a still missing Transit van worth £1,500.

Police attended Glynn's address and saw him carrying a garden strimmer to a vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

A search of the property turned up a box full of stolen garden equipment, while Glynn was also found with £180 cash in his pocket.

Glynn denied the offences in police interview and was released on bail, under curfew at his home address between 8pm and 6am.

Meanwhile, police matched a footprint found on a desk at the nursery with footwear worn by Glynn at the time of his arrest.

He was rearrested and kept in custody when police attended his address and received no response at about midnight on December 2.

Mr Ablett said Glynn had 39 convictions for 89 offences, including 24 convictions for theft or dishonesty. He was given an 18-week jail sentence for non-dwelling burglary in January.

Mr Ablett asked magistrates to commit the case to the crown court for sentencing.

Jeremy Kendall, mitigating, applied for Glynn to be released on bail with an electronic tag.

He said Glynn had hitherto complied with numerous doorstep checks over two months but claimed not to have heard police officers knocking on his door in the early hours of December 2.

Mr Kendall said Glynn had tackled issues with drugs and had recently been accepted on a Jobcentre scheme to work voluntarily as a gardener while claiming universal credit, with a view to gaining employment.

Magistrates remanded Glynn in custody until a date to be fixed at Ipswich Crown Court. They also ordered a pre-sentence report from the probation service.

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Matchday Recap: Ipswich hold their nerve to win on penalties at Peterborough

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Matchday Recap: Ipswich hold their nerve to win on penalties at Peterborough

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Burglar stole van and tools from nursery for adults with disabilities

Oliver Glynn appeared on video link at Suffolk Magistrates' Court from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre Picture: GREGG BROWN

Lorry crash closes A12 and causes three miles of traffic chaos

A lorry and car collided on the A12 between junction 27 and 28 today.Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Railway boss reassures passengers ‘trains are safe’ amid disruption

A spokesman from the RMT union has claimed the new trains are not safe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man charged with GBH after police officers allegedly sprayed with noxious liquid

Police were called to an address in Tonning Street, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE

More rail problems as train signalling fault causes severe disruption

The signalling problem is expected to cause disruption throughout the day to services across East Anglia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists