Why this young boy is finally cutting his hair after three years
- Credit: Sarah Wedbale
A nine-year-old boy will shave off his hair, which he has been growing for three years, to donate to the Little Princess Trust.
Oliver Wedbale, from Ixworth near Bury St Edmunds, is cutting his hair on Tuesday, July 13, having been inspired by many of his friends raising money and awareness for various charities in recent years.
Oliver has watched his mum donate lengths of her own hair on two occasions, one being when she was on a stage full of inspiring students and staff at Thurston Community College, where she teaches.
Oliver said: "My mum has done it a couple of times and I really wanted to help the people with cancer or who have lost their hair.
"I am nervous to have it all cut off, but I am going to grow it back straight away."
Oliver also said that once his hair has grown long again, he may donate more of it to the charity.
Both Oliver's Grandma and Nan have suffered with cancer, which Oliver said made it feel even more important to help the charity.
Lyndsey Allsopp, headteacher of Ixworth Primary School which Oliver attends, said: "We are all very proud of Oliver for the generosity he is showing in raising money for this worthwhile cause."
The Little Princess Trust is a charity who provide free real hair wigs to children and young people up until the age of 24, who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.
The foundation also supports the development of less aggressive and less toxic cancer treatments.
It costs the charity £550 to provide a real hair wig to those who need them, and that is Oliver's fundraising target, he has set up a Just Giving page to collect any donations.