Olly Murs confirms Colchester summer 2021 gig will go ahead

Published: 12:57 PM March 15, 2021

Olly Murs said: 'I can't wait to get back out and bring some positivity and fun on stage to my fans' - Credit: PA

Popstar Olly Murs has confirmed that his 2021 concert at Colchester's Castle Park will go ahead - after the Covid crisis cast doubt on scheduled gigs.

Many stars have been forced to cancel shows in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Murs himself having the rearrange a number of performances.

However, with case numbers falling and the vaccine roll-out progressing at pace, the Essex singer says the show in his home town will go ahead as planned on Sunday, August 29.

Murs will be joined by Mark Wright, who will perform a live DJ set.

“I'm just so happy I still get to go on tour across the UK this summer after the year we've had,” said the former X Factor star.

"We've worked hard to put on as many shows as we can this year and next, and I can't wait to get back out and bring some positivity and fun on stage to my fans.

"The thought of performing with my band, working with my crew, and seeing my fans is getting me through lockdown, so roll on the summer!”





Theresa Higgins, Colchester Borough Council's portfolio holder for commercial services, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Olly has confirmed that his concert in Castle Park will go ahead as planned, in August, to headline our summer events programme.

“To have Olly playing Castle Park is a great endorsement of the venue and the facilities we offer, as Colchester continues to cement its reputation for attracting top performers and acts touring the UK.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for fans in Colchester to enjoy a spectacular concert so close to home.

"I’m sure Olly will draw huge crowds, and we look forward to giving him a warm welcome this summer.”

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, chief executive of Grandslam Live Ltd, said: “We are delighted to confirm that we will be bringing another huge concert to Colchester Castle Park this summer.

"It’s been such a tough year for everyone with no live events being able to take place and we know that Olly will put on a great show.

"It will be one epic party bank holiday weekend."

Full ticket information is available at www.ollymurs.com