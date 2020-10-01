Olly Murs to perform closing show of 2021 summer tour in Colchester

Olly Murs will be returning to Colchester to perform the final show of his summer 2021 tour in Castle Park. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Olly Murs will be returning to his home town of Colchester for the final show of his summer tour next year, it has been announced.

The Olly Murs summer 2021 tour closing show will be held in Castle Park in Colchester. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER The Olly Murs summer 2021 tour closing show will be held in Castle Park in Colchester. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

The Dance With Me Tonight singer is embarking on a 25-date tour of the UK in 2021, performing his biggest hits and tracks from his triple platinum album ‘Never Been Better’.

The 36-year-old was thrilled to reveal the location and the date to fans, saying: “I can’t tell you how excited I am to announce this tour.

“It’s been such a tough year for everyone and I can’t wait to get back out on the road and entertain my fans.

“To finish the tour in my home town will be the perfect way to sign off the summer.

Olly Murs has had a busy year despite Covid, judging The Voice and captaining England for Soccer Aid. Picture: RACHEL JOSEPH/ITV Plc Olly Murs has had a busy year despite Covid, judging The Voice and captaining England for Soccer Aid. Picture: RACHEL JOSEPH/ITV Plc

“We’re definitely going to be celebrating in Colchester next August.”

As well as judging the third series of The Voice, he also captained England in this year’s Soccer Aid – capping off the busy year with an impressive lockdown body transformation.

Councillor Theresa Higgins, Colchester Council portfolio holder for Commercial Services, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Olly Murs to Castle Park, next year, to headline our summer events programme.

“To have Olly playing Castle Park is a great endorsement of the venue and the facilities we offer, as Colchester continues to cement its reputation for attracting top performers and acts touring the UK.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for fans in Colchester to enjoy a spectacular concert so close to home.

“I’m sure Olly will draw huge crowds, and we look forward to giving him a warm welcome next summer.”

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of Grandslam Live Ltd said she hopes the 2021 bank holiday weekend will be an epic party and added: “We are delighted to be bringing another huge concert to Colchester Castle Park next summer.

“It’s been such a tough year for everyone with no live events being able to take place, including the disappointment of cancelling the Westlife show earlier this summer.”

Westlife were due to perform in Castle Park in July, however the concert was cancelled in April during lockdown.

Tickets for Olly Murs on Sunday, August 29 are £39.50, £55 for Gold Circle Tickets and VIP packages available – all going live at 9am on Friday, October 9.

