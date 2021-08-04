News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Olly Murs in hospital after leg injury from Newmarket Nights gig

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:36 AM August 4, 2021   
Olly Murs

Olly Murs is in hospital recovering from knee surgery after an accident while he was performing at Newmarket Racecourse - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Olly Murs is in hospital recovering from surgery after injuring his leg during a gig at Newmarket Nights.

The Dear Darlin' singer bravely continued performing in front of his adoring fans at the Newmarket Racecourse show last Friday, despite the fact he was "limping the whole time".

A fragment of bone lodged itself on the back of his left knee after he jumped during his second song of the show.

He said it had been a "mad" 72 hours since the performance, adding: "I honestly thought the worst, I thought I might have done my knee again, but the news is positive.

"It was such an amazing vibe on Friday night at Newmarket."


Olly Murs at Newmarket Nights

Olly Murs said he feared the worst after his accident whilst performing - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Olly Murs at Newmarket Nights

Olly Murs performing some of his classic at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

