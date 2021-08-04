Olly Murs in hospital after leg injury from Newmarket Nights gig
Published: 11:36 AM August 4, 2021
Olly Murs is in hospital recovering from surgery after injuring his leg during a gig at Newmarket Nights.
The Dear Darlin' singer bravely continued performing in front of his adoring fans at the Newmarket Racecourse show last Friday, despite the fact he was "limping the whole time".
A fragment of bone lodged itself on the back of his left knee after he jumped during his second song of the show.
He said it had been a "mad" 72 hours since the performance, adding: "I honestly thought the worst, I thought I might have done my knee again, but the news is positive.
"It was such an amazing vibe on Friday night at Newmarket."
