Pictures - see Olly Murs wow crowds at Newmarket Nights gig

Gallery

Published: 9:24 AM July 31, 2021

Olly Murs performing some of his classic at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Troublemaker Olly Murs wowed crowds at Newmarket Nights as live performances continue to make a much welcome comeback after the coronavirus crisis.

Olly Murs sang hits such as Dear Darlin' and Army of Two - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

The Dear Darlin' singer performed to partygoers at Newmarket Racecourse last night, singing some of his favourites such as Army of Two and Dance With Me Tonight.

Olly Murs was part of the Newmarket Nights 2021 summer line-up - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Pictures showed the former X Factor star clearly enjoying being back on stage in Suffolk, after popstars were forced to cancel gigs in 2020 due to Covid restrictions.

Partygoers are enjoying a return to gigs after the coronavirus crisis forced many performances to be cancelled - Credit: Megan Ridgewell

His show followed a barnstorming performance by Sir Tom Jones the week before, with Jess Glynne, Rick Astley and McFly all set to take to the Newmarket stage later this summer.

Crowds loved seeing the former X Factor star back on stage at Newmarket Racecourse - Credit: Megan Ridgewell

Tickets are still available for the upcoming 2021 concerts, which also include a night at the races.

Jess Glynne, McFly and Rick Astley will follow Olly Murs at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights organisers have already announced The Script and Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics for next summer.

You can find more information on the Newmarket Racecourse website.



