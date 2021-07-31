Gallery
Pictures - see Olly Murs wow crowds at Newmarket Nights gig
- Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live
Troublemaker Olly Murs wowed crowds at Newmarket Nights as live performances continue to make a much welcome comeback after the coronavirus crisis.
The Dear Darlin' singer performed to partygoers at Newmarket Racecourse last night, singing some of his favourites such as Army of Two and Dance With Me Tonight.
Pictures showed the former X Factor star clearly enjoying being back on stage in Suffolk, after popstars were forced to cancel gigs in 2020 due to Covid restrictions.
His show followed a barnstorming performance by Sir Tom Jones the week before, with Jess Glynne, Rick Astley and McFly all set to take to the Newmarket stage later this summer.
Tickets are still available for the upcoming 2021 concerts, which also include a night at the races.
Newmarket Nights organisers have already announced The Script and Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics for next summer.
You can find more information on the Newmarket Racecourse website.