'She's my best mate' - Olly Murs talks about new love

Olly Murs says his new relationship has made him the happiest in years. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Olly Murs has spoken of being the happiest he has been in years thanks thanks to his new relationship.

The Witham-born singer-songwriter and The Voice UK coach said he has found a connection with his new partner, Amelia Tank, after previously finding it difficult to date women because he was in the public eye.

Olly described her as "amazing" and as someone who is "just a great person, full of love, she's caring, sensitive, doesn't suffocate me, lets me be me, loves the fact I'm cheeky and flirty and isn't trying to change that."

"I love being around her. She's one of my best mates and then she is my lover and girlfriend."

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, Olly said he had struggled after splitting from ex-partner of three years, Francesca Thomas, in 2015.

"I had moments of dealing with the fact I wasn't with her any more, then I'd come back to reality alone again and would fill the gaps with dating girls and partying and papering over the cracks," he said.

"I had to go away and learn to enjoy who I am and that's when I realised, actually, that wasn't the right relationship, it wasn't perfect, it wasn't great and I need to move on."

The singer said that it took him some time get to a point where he realised he could move on, but that recently "something just clicked" and he found the right person in 27-year-old City worker Amelia.

But he was not ready to "give her everything" at the start of their romance, and that he had wanted to cool things off after a few weeks.

He said they later rekindled things and that "it just felt right", adding: "It's going in the right direction and it feels great.

"I've been single for many years and I can say this is the happiest I've been in a very long time."

Olly, who has been romantically linked to TV stars including Melanie Sykes and Jess Wright over the years, said that he struggled to date women in case he was pictured out with them.

Murs is back on the new series of The Voice UK along with fellow coaches Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and new coach Meghan Trainor.