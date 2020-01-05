E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'She's my best mate' - Olly Murs talks about new love

PUBLISHED: 16:50 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 05 January 2020

Olly Murs says his new relationship has made him the happiest in years. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Olly Murs says his new relationship has made him the happiest in years. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Olly Murs has spoken of being the happiest he has been in years thanks thanks to his new relationship.

The Witham-born singer-songwriter and The Voice UK coach said he has found a connection with his new partner, Amelia Tank, after previously finding it difficult to date women because he was in the public eye.

Olly described her as "amazing" and as someone who is "just a great person, full of love, she's caring, sensitive, doesn't suffocate me, lets me be me, loves the fact I'm cheeky and flirty and isn't trying to change that."

"I love being around her. She's one of my best mates and then she is my lover and girlfriend."

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, Olly said he had struggled after splitting from ex-partner of three years, Francesca Thomas, in 2015.

"I had moments of dealing with the fact I wasn't with her any more, then I'd come back to reality alone again and would fill the gaps with dating girls and partying and papering over the cracks," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"I had to go away and learn to enjoy who I am and that's when I realised, actually, that wasn't the right relationship, it wasn't perfect, it wasn't great and I need to move on."

The singer said that it took him some time get to a point where he realised he could move on, but that recently "something just clicked" and he found the right person in 27-year-old City worker Amelia.

But he was not ready to "give her everything" at the start of their romance, and that he had wanted to cool things off after a few weeks.

He said they later rekindled things and that "it just felt right", adding: "It's going in the right direction and it feels great.

"I've been single for many years and I can say this is the happiest I've been in a very long time."

Olly, who has been romantically linked to TV stars including Melanie Sykes and Jess Wright over the years, said that he struggled to date women in case he was pictured out with them.

Murs is back on the new series of The Voice UK along with fellow coaches Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and new coach Meghan Trainor.

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Horse dies after collision with car

There's been a collision between a car and a horse in Wetherden Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mother pays tribute to ‘beautiful and happy’ Brooke, who died before Christmas aged just 23

Brooke Richardson with her boyfriend Michael Wood Picture: COURTESY OF BROOKE RICHARDSON'S FAMILY

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Horse dies after collision with car

There's been a collision between a car and a horse in Wetherden Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mother pays tribute to ‘beautiful and happy’ Brooke, who died before Christmas aged just 23

Brooke Richardson with her boyfriend Michael Wood Picture: COURTESY OF BROOKE RICHARDSON'S FAMILY

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

Hitting the New Year running with Ipswich obstacle course

Runners braved the cold and took part in the first Pukka run of 2020 at Trinity Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nine top tips for sticking to your new year’s fitness goals

Owner of Iron Mighty, Leo Martin, has given his top tips for getting fit Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Panto season isn’t ‘behind us’ yet

Richard Ashby and Jordan Peck as the Ugly Sisters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Concerns raised over missing 46-year-old man

Brett Peters has been reported missing from Haverhill. Have you seen him? Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists