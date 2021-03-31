Published: 1:15 PM March 31, 2021

Team GB runner and Olympic hopeful Holly Archer has paid an inspiring visit to her former primary school in Kedington.

Holly, 27, who recently won a silver medal in the 1500m European Indoor Championships, said she was delighted to return to Kedington Primary Academy, and the village where she lived until she was 18.

Speaking after her visit last Friday, Holly said: "I gave them some advice about the importance of any sport and how it can help with teamwork and confidence and how if you truly have a dream, you should go for it.

“Now more than ever, it is so important that young people take part in a sport or some health and fitness activity.”

Head of PE at the school, Ellie Jolland, said she was delighted that Holly agreed to come and visit the pupils.

You may also want to watch:

"It was so inspiring hearing how she has already achieved so much, and I know the pupils got a buzz from seeing her European Indoor Championship medal," said Mrs Jolland.

Following her success in the European Championship, Holly is now hoping for a place in this year's Olympics in Tokyo.