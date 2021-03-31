Olympic hopeful returns to former west Suffolk primary school
- Credit: Gooderham PR
Team GB runner and Olympic hopeful Holly Archer has paid an inspiring visit to her former primary school in Kedington.
Holly, 27, who recently won a silver medal in the 1500m European Indoor Championships, said she was delighted to return to Kedington Primary Academy, and the village where she lived until she was 18.
Speaking after her visit last Friday, Holly said: "I gave them some advice about the importance of any sport and how it can help with teamwork and confidence and how if you truly have a dream, you should go for it.
“Now more than ever, it is so important that young people take part in a sport or some health and fitness activity.”
Head of PE at the school, Ellie Jolland, said she was delighted that Holly agreed to come and visit the pupils.
You may also want to watch:
"It was so inspiring hearing how she has already achieved so much, and I know the pupils got a buzz from seeing her European Indoor Championship medal," said Mrs Jolland.
Following her success in the European Championship, Holly is now hoping for a place in this year's Olympics in Tokyo.
Most Read
- 1 Red Arrows to soar over west Suffolk skies this morning
- 2 Police name woman, 33, killed in A1071 crash tragedy
- 3 Matt Hancock to return home to Suffolk for first time since November
- 4 Toy poodle named Jet reunited with family after going missing in the snow
- 5 Ipswich Town takeover rumours reignited by new Land Registry search
- 6 'I think there was another role for him' - Stevenson laments departure of fellow ex-Town star Berra
- 7 New 'Angel of the East' arrives on Aldeburgh beach ahead of Gormley removal
- 8 Man being treated for serious injuries at scene of Ipswich incident
- 9 How busy is Suffolk's coast today as lockdown eases?
- 10 Inquest to be held into death of grandfather of 7