E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former Olympian in his 80s scares off catalytic convertor thief

PUBLISHED: 05:30 30 October 2020

88-year-old Terry Smith from Colchester faced a catalytic convertor thief in a supermarket car park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

88-year-old Terry Smith from Colchester faced a catalytic convertor thief in a supermarket car park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

An 88-year-old former Olympian chased ooff a thief who was trying to steal the catalytic convertor from his car after he parked outside Sainsbury’s.

Terry Smith had been out doing some shopping when he came across the thief Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDTerry Smith had been out doing some shopping when he came across the thief Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Terry Smith, from Copford near Colchester was shopping at the Sainsbury’s store in Stanway and returned to his car to find it had been pulled up on a trolley jack.

As Mr Smith, an Olympic bronze medal winning sailor, got closer he could see a man who trying to cut the catalytic converter from his Honda.

Mr Smith confronted the man asking him what he was doing and the man quickly disappeared into another car.

“I held onto his door but the car drove off,” said Mr Smith.

Mr Smith has since been able to fix his car Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDMr Smith has since been able to fix his car Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Staff from the supermarket came across to check on Mr Smith after the ordeal.

“One of the trolley men came over to take me to security,” said Mr Smith.

“But they couldn’t help.

“I could not understand why in a car park as big as that why my car appeared to be the only one damaged.”

He decided to drive home but didn’t get too far before realising the thief had caused major damage trying to remove the catalytic convertor.

You may also want to watch:

To make matters worse, Mr Smith’s car had only been back on the road for two weeks after he had scrapped another vehicle.

The attempted theft cost Mr Smith £175 in repairs.

“It’s not put me off driving,” said Mr Smith. “But it’s put me off parking at Sainsbury’s.”

This comes after reports on social media of similar incidents in the Stanway area.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are investigating following an incident in Stanway where a man was reported to have been interfering with a vehicle.

“It was reported the owner of the vehicle had returned to it in the car park at Sainsbury’s in Western Approach at around 4.30pm on 17 October to find a man who he believed was trying to remove the catalytic converter.

“He confronted the man who then got into another vehicle and left the area.”

Sainsbury’ was contacted for comment.

If you have any information about the incident contact Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/169287/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

MORE: Crime down more than 15% in Suffolk and Essex during lockdown

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘A day I’ll always remember’ - Burley picks his highlight of Town’s season in the sun, 20 years on

'A season in the sun' with George Burley - the ex-Ipswich Town manager has picked his highlight of that that great season in the Premier Leagie, 20 years ago

‘We can do so much as a community’ - town’s charity provides lifeline through pandemic

Nick Corke, CEO of Hour Community charity in Framlingham. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Opening dates and sponsor trusts announced for Suffolk’s new SEND schools

The new Sir Bobby Robson School - one of four SEND schools planned for Suffolk - has opened this year. Picture: GOODERHAM PR

‘I still don’t have many answers’ - Mother seeks truth over son’s death

Matty Page died suddenly in his Ipswich flat aged 42. Picture: HEATHER GOODERHAM

Help is out there for desperate families, says Suffolk council leader

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said the fund had already helped hundreds of families. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL