Published: 7:00 PM July 17, 2021

Keen Ipswich Town fan Jeremy Gough isn't used to cheering on sports stars wearing green and yellow colours - but he'd better get the hang of it over the next few weeks as his daughter swims for Australia in the Tokyo Olympics.

Ex-EADT and Ipswich Star journalist Mr Gough and his wife Cindy emigrated from his native Suffolk to Australia in 1998 with his two sons. Daughter Maddy arrived the following year - and she has become one of the country's top swimmers.

Could Tractor Girl Maddy win Gold while wearing green and yellow? - Credit: Jeremy Gough

Now the 22-year is a champion swimmer. She has been selected to swim for Australia in the 1500-metre freestyle race at Tokyo later this month.

She qualified for the Olympics at the Australian trials in Adelaide last month when she won the 1500m freestyle in 15.46.13. That is an Australian record, and the third fastest time in the world this year. The family are keeping their fingers crossed she can go as quick – or quicker – in Japan.

Mr Gough is a journalist who wrote for the EADT and what was then the Evening Star before the family made the big move down under.

Maddy's brothers Oliver and Dominic were born at Ipswich Hospital - but Maddy was born in Australia.

Mr Gough said: "Maddy would love to know she had some Suffolk support. She's a very proud Tractor Girl!"

The only disappointment is that the family are not able to watch Maddy compete in person..

: Cindy, Jeremy, Oliver, and Dominic Gough will be watching Maddy from their home in the Gold Coast - along with Puck the dog! - Credit: Jeremy Gouogh

Mr Gough said: "We’re obviously extremely proud of her and excited to watch her race in Tokyo. As you know, there are no crowds allowed at the Olympics so we’ll have to make do with watching her on TV here on the Gold Coast.

"I can’t believe I’m actually going to be cheering for someone wearing green and yellow. It just doesn’t seem right!"

Maddy Gough is preparing to represent Australia in the Tokyo Olympics. - Credit: Delly Carr

Although Maddy has never lived in the UK, she has visited it three times with her family, most recently in 2018 - and is the proud possessor of an Ipswich Town shirt.

The heats of the 1500m will be held on the evening of July 26 (Japan time), that is in the morning UK time. The final , if she makes it, will be held on the morning of July 28 - which is late night/early morning of July 27/28 UK time.







