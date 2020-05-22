Cut above the rest? Teenager to open first barbershop business aged just 18

Oli Norman, who at just 18 years old, is about to open his first business - a barbershop in Elmswell. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA Archant

Starting a new business might be a hair-raising experience for anyone - but Oli Norman is opening his first barbershop in Elmswell at just 18 years old.

On Point Barbers has already been kitted out with all the necessary equipment with the help of Oli'’s father and his furniture restoring company, Steve Norman Furniture Restorers Ltd. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA On Point Barbers has already been kitted out with all the necessary equipment with the help of Oli'’s father and his furniture restoring company, Steve Norman Furniture Restorers Ltd. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA

However, the former Thurston Community College pupil hopes getting his scissors at the ready to cut people’s unruly hair after lockdown will mean he is a cut above the rest.

After leaving school, Oli enrolled on an apprenticeship at Mr Barbers, in Bury St Edmunds, alongside a course at West Suffolk College - before venturing out into the business world on his own.

He realised Elmswell, his home village, would make a great location for his own barbers while he was walking his dog during lockdown.

He said: “I had no idea I wanted to be a barber.

On Point Barbers will open in Elmswell, situated above above Wells Stitched Embroidery in Station Road. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA On Point Barbers will open in Elmswell, situated above above Wells Stitched Embroidery in Station Road. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA

“It all started about three years ago, when I asked for a sweeping job in Mr Barbers.

“From then, I have loved every moment of the whole industry, from doing competitions and stage work at salon international.

“Through working at Mr Barbers, it has given me the confidence to make this step and I will be forever grateful to them.

Two barbers are ready and waiting for all the overdue haircuts that will be in dire need after the lockdown period. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA Two barbers are ready and waiting for all the overdue haircuts that will be in dire need after the lockdown period. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA

“I have always said I would love to manage and own a shop, but I never thought it would happen quite so soon.”

His shop, On Point Barbers, is above Wells Stitched Embroidery - an embroidery and printing company that has been trading for 15 years in Station Road.

On Point has already been kitted out with all the necessary equipment and transformed into a classy and comfortable barbershop - with the help of Oli’s father and his furniture restoring company, Steve Norman Furniture Restorers Ltd.

With lots of overdue haircuts from the coronavirus lockdown, there will certainly be plenty to keep the two barbers at the shop busy.

Oli Norman is ready to open his salon as soon as lockdown is over, with his new men'’s hair shop in Elmswell. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA Oli Norman is ready to open his salon as soon as lockdown is over, with his new men'’s hair shop in Elmswell. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA

Oli said: “My family, friends and Allen from Wells Stitched Embroidery have been so supportive and helpful during this time. My dad’s company has done an amazing job fitting out the units.

“Lockdown has given me time to transform the shop and make it safe and prepare for the government guidelines which are being put in place. We have now just got to wait for them to say when we can open.”

