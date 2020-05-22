E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Cut above the rest? Teenager to open first barbershop business aged just 18

PUBLISHED: 11:18 22 May 2020

Oli Norman, who at just 18 years old, is about to open his first business - a barbershop in Elmswell. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA

Oli Norman, who at just 18 years old, is about to open his first business - a barbershop in Elmswell. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA

Archant

Starting a new business might be a hair-raising experience for anyone - but Oli Norman is opening his first barbershop in Elmswell at just 18 years old.

On Point Barbers has already been kitted out with all the necessary equipment with the help of Oli'’s father and his furniture restoring company, Steve Norman Furniture Restorers Ltd. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIAOn Point Barbers has already been kitted out with all the necessary equipment with the help of Oli'’s father and his furniture restoring company, Steve Norman Furniture Restorers Ltd. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA

However, the former Thurston Community College pupil hopes getting his scissors at the ready to cut people’s unruly hair after lockdown will mean he is a cut above the rest.

After leaving school, Oli enrolled on an apprenticeship at Mr Barbers, in Bury St Edmunds, alongside a course at West Suffolk College - before venturing out into the business world on his own.

He realised Elmswell, his home village, would make a great location for his own barbers while he was walking his dog during lockdown.

He said: “I had no idea I wanted to be a barber.

On Point Barbers will open in Elmswell, situated above above Wells Stitched Embroidery in Station Road. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIAOn Point Barbers will open in Elmswell, situated above above Wells Stitched Embroidery in Station Road. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA

“It all started about three years ago, when I asked for a sweeping job in Mr Barbers.

“From then, I have loved every moment of the whole industry, from doing competitions and stage work at salon international.

“Through working at Mr Barbers, it has given me the confidence to make this step and I will be forever grateful to them.

Two barbers are ready and waiting for all the overdue haircuts that will be in dire need after the lockdown period. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIATwo barbers are ready and waiting for all the overdue haircuts that will be in dire need after the lockdown period. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA

“I have always said I would love to manage and own a shop, but I never thought it would happen quite so soon.”

His shop, On Point Barbers, is above Wells Stitched Embroidery - an embroidery and printing company that has been trading for 15 years in Station Road.

On Point has already been kitted out with all the necessary equipment and transformed into a classy and comfortable barbershop - with the help of Oli’s father and his furniture restoring company, Steve Norman Furniture Restorers Ltd.

With lots of overdue haircuts from the coronavirus lockdown, there will certainly be plenty to keep the two barbers at the shop busy.

Oli Norman is ready to open his salon as soon as lockdown is over, with his new men'’s hair shop in Elmswell. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIAOli Norman is ready to open his salon as soon as lockdown is over, with his new men'’s hair shop in Elmswell. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA

Oli said: “My family, friends and Allen from Wells Stitched Embroidery have been so supportive and helpful during this time. My dad’s company has done an amazing job fitting out the units.

“Lockdown has given me time to transform the shop and make it safe and prepare for the government guidelines which are being put in place. We have now just got to wait for them to say when we can open.”

For more information, click here.

To follow Oli on Instagram, click here.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

