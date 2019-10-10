Drivers caught using red diesel in rural crime crackdown

Three drivers were caught using red diesel and one person was arrested on suspicion of burglary and dangerous driving as part of a police crackdown on rural crime.

#WildlifeAndRuralCrime Action Day

Results



40 vehicles,3 clear



1 arrested for burglary/dang.drive

3 vehicle seizures

35 TOR's



23 tank dips-3 vehicles using red diesel=£1620 fines by @HMRCgovuk



£600+ road tax fines by @DVLAgovuk@DVSAgovuk 86 prohibitions/advisories



#109 pic.twitter.com/QLj7oHzby4 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) October 10, 2019

Rural Crime Week, from October 6 until October 13, is a national week of action supported by Suffolk police to raise awareness of how crime can uniquely impact rural communities.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) tweeted results of Wednesday's multi-agency vehicle checks, which saw 40 vehicles assessed.

Red diesel use in a normal vehicle on a public road is illegal and £1,620 in fines were issued to drivers caught offending.

As well as the arrest, 35 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) were issued, and three vehicles were seized.

More than £600 worth of road tax fines were also handed out along with 86 prohibitions/advisories.

Speaking earlier in the week, Sergeant Brian Calver said: "While the county remains one of the safest in the country, we appreciate that policing rural areas does present a number of challenges and that we need to work with partners, residents and businesses to keep people safe and property protected."