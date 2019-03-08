Man arrested after fears of weapon near outside shopping centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a weapon outside a shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers were called at 4.15pm on Thursday afternoon to the Hardwick Shopping Centre following reports that a man was in possession of a weapon.

Officers , including armed police and a dog unit were sent to the area to find the man.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers subsequently arrested a 27-year-old man in Tayfen Road at around 5.25pm, on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

"He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he currently remains for questioning. No weapons were recovered as a result of police searches."