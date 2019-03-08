E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man arrested after fears of weapon near outside shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 17:49 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 30 August 2019

An offensive weapon was reported outside the Hardwick Shopping Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An offensive weapon was reported outside the Hardwick Shopping Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a weapon outside a shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers were called at 4.15pm on Thursday afternoon to the Hardwick Shopping Centre following reports that a man was in possession of a weapon.

You may also want to watch:

Officers , including armed police and a dog unit were sent to the area to find the man.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers subsequently arrested a 27-year-old man in Tayfen Road at around 5.25pm, on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

"He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he currently remains for questioning. No weapons were recovered as a result of police searches."

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk protesters have their say on proposal to suspend Parliament over Brexit

Sandy Martin will be at the Ipswich Cornhill event. Picture: NK Photography.co.uk

Plan for 170 new homes gets green light after two years of discussions

The land south of Ipswich Road in Hadleigh Persimmon plans to develop with 172 homes and employment space. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New foodbank to be launched as demand for emergency food grows

A new foodbank will be launched in Colchester to meet demand Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Meet the opposition: The ‘Paul Hurst derby’, Ricketts’ revamp and a Canaries connection

Both Ipswich Town and Shrewsbury Town went backwards following Paul Hurst's switch to Portman Road. Photo: PA

Man arrested after fears of weapon near outside shopping centre

An offensive weapon was reported outside the Hardwick Shopping Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists