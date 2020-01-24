Lorry breaks down on A140 blocking one lane

One lane on the A140 in Suffolk is blocked Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

There are delays on the A140 this afternoon after a lorry broke down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The HGV is experiencing tyre problems and one lane is shut northbound as a result of the breakdown.

You may also want to watch:

Drivers are facing disruption between the road's junctions for Brome and Castleton Way.

Recovery has been arranged for the vehicle with a tyre company expected to attend within the next hour.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a broken down lorry on the A140 at 2.25pm.

"We are hoping to get the vehicle moving again soon but one lane is shut and motorists may face some disruption in the area."