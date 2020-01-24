Lorry breaks down on A140 blocking one lane
PUBLISHED: 15:23 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 24 January 2020
Archant
There are delays on the A140 this afternoon after a lorry broke down.
The HGV is experiencing tyre problems and one lane is shut northbound as a result of the breakdown.
Drivers are facing disruption between the road's junctions for Brome and Castleton Way.
Recovery has been arranged for the vehicle with a tyre company expected to attend within the next hour.
A police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a broken down lorry on the A140 at 2.25pm.
"We are hoping to get the vehicle moving again soon but one lane is shut and motorists may face some disruption in the area."