Heavy traffic on A14 due to lane closure

A stalled vehicle on the A14 westbound is causing tailbacks Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Motorists are facing delays this morning after a vehicle stalled on the A14 near Newmarket.

One lane is currently closed on the A14 westbound between Junction 39 (B1506/Kentford) and Junction 38 (A11) following the incident which happened around 6.40am.

Lane one is currenty closed and is causing heavy traffic on the carriageway.