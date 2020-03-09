One new Coronavirus case confirmed in the East of England

Latest Government figures show that the number of people with Coronavirus in the East of England has gone up by just one case.

The figures come as the Government provides its latest daily update on the number of people with the disease in the UK.

The data covers the whole of the East of England; which includes Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk and a number of other counties.

Individualised figures for each county are released 24 hours later.

The most recent data for Suffolk, released on Monday morning, confirmed that there were no cases in Suffolk as of 9am on Sunday.

It also confirmed that the number of Essex cases remained at 5.

Nationally the number of cases is now 319 this is up from the 280 cases confirmed on Sunday.

The Government's emergency committee, COBRA, met on Monday to decide on whether the UK should officially move to the delay phase - which is the second phase of the Government's four-part plan.

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey, who is the Work and Pensions Secretary and West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock, were among those attending the meeting.

