E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

One new Coronavirus case confirmed in the East of England

PUBLISHED: 14:03 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 09 March 2020

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

PA Wire

Latest Government figures show that the number of people with Coronavirus in the East of England has gone up by just one case.

The figures come as the Government provides its latest daily update on the number of people with the disease in the UK.

The data covers the whole of the East of England; which includes Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk and a number of other counties.

Individualised figures for each county are released 24 hours later.

The most recent data for Suffolk, released on Monday morning, confirmed that there were no cases in Suffolk as of 9am on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

It also confirmed that the number of Essex cases remained at 5.

Nationally the number of cases is now 319 this is up from the 280 cases confirmed on Sunday.

The Government's emergency committee, COBRA, met on Monday to decide on whether the UK should officially move to the delay phase - which is the second phase of the Government's four-part plan.

Embed:

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey, who is the Work and Pensions Secretary and West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock, were among those attending the meeting.

READ MORE: How well prepared is Suffolk for an outbreak of Coronavirus?

Most Read

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Delays for drivers on A14 following collision

Police were called to the scene shortly before 7.30am Picture: JAMES BASS

North Stander: If football was a ‘normal’ business... Lambert should have no future at Ipswich Town

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured on the touchline. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Coronavirus: No cases in Suffolk as East of England numbers rise

Seven more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the east of England by Public Health England Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Marcus Evans... Where are you?!? Let’s be ‘avin you. Running Ipswich Town is not a part-time job

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans (right) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch the 1-0 home loss to Fleetwood. Evans wasn't at yesterday's game against Coventry. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Delays for drivers on A14 following collision

Police were called to the scene shortly before 7.30am Picture: JAMES BASS

North Stander: If football was a ‘normal’ business... Lambert should have no future at Ipswich Town

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured on the touchline. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Coronavirus: No cases in Suffolk as East of England numbers rise

Seven more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the east of England by Public Health England Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Marcus Evans... Where are you?!? Let’s be ‘avin you. Running Ipswich Town is not a part-time job

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans (right) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch the 1-0 home loss to Fleetwood. Evans wasn't at yesterday's game against Coventry. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

One new Coronavirus case confirmed in the East of England

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Copdock lorry crash driver banned from road

Petru-ionut Lungu leaving an earlier hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

SEE: Stunning aerial shots of River Stour town

Stunning drone photographs of Manningtree on the River Stour. Picture: SPHO PHOTOGRAPHY/@sphophoto

Mums welcome new app designed to enhance maternity experience

Mum and Baby App. Picture: Toni Howlett/NHS

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL
Drive 24