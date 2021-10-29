One person rescued after two vehicle crash
- Credit: Google Maps
One person has been rescued after a two vehicle crash in Bungay.
Emergency services were called to Beccles Road just before 3.15am this morning to reports of a crash involving two vehicles.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to free one person from a vehicle.
"They and two others were left in the care of the ambulance service."
The extent of any injuries are not yet known.
Crews from Bungay, Beccles, Loddon and Lowestoft attended the crash.
Suffolk police have been approached for a comment.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
Most Read
- 1 Derelict Suffolk railway crossing cottage up for auction
- 2 Channel 4 documentary to be filmed at Suffolk pub
- 3 A14 reopens after HGV crashes into central reservation
- 4 'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods
- 5 Donacien's 'feeling the love' after returning from the Ipswich Town shadows
- 6 West Suffolk restaurant named among best in the country
- 7 East Suffolk village garage to be rebuilt as part of homes plan
- 8 'I'm just gobsmacked': east Suffolk pub receives £96,000 grant in Budget
- 9 Tesco introduces permanent quiet hours at its stores
- 10 'He's without doubt one of the best in the league' - Cook hails defender Nsiala