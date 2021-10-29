One person rescued after two vehicle crash

Published: 8:05 AM October 29, 2021

One person has been rescued from their vehicle after a two vehicle crash in Bungay - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been rescued after a two vehicle crash in Bungay.

Emergency services were called to Beccles Road just before 3.15am this morning to reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to free one person from a vehicle.

"They and two others were left in the care of the ambulance service."

The extent of any injuries are not yet known.

Crews from Bungay, Beccles, Loddon and Lowestoft attended the crash.

Suffolk police have been approached for a comment.

