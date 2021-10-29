News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
One person rescued after two vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:05 AM October 29, 2021   
One person has been rescued from their vehicle after a two vehicle crash in Bungay 

One person has been rescued from their vehicle after a two vehicle crash in Bungay

One person has been rescued after a two vehicle crash in Bungay. 

Emergency services were called to Beccles Road just before 3.15am this morning to reports of a crash involving two vehicles. 

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to free one person from a vehicle. 

"They and two others were left in the care of the ambulance service."

The extent of any injuries are not yet known. 

Crews from Bungay, Beccles, Loddon and Lowestoft attended the crash. 

Suffolk police have been approached for a comment. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Bungay News

