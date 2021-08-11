News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
One person taken to hospital following crash between lorry and car

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:48 PM August 11, 2021    Updated: 2:11 PM August 11, 2021
One person has been taken to hospital following a crash involving two vehicles

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash involving two vehicles - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a lorry and a Vauxhall Corsa north of Stowmarket. 

Police were called just before 9.20am today, Wednesday, August 11, to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Finningham Road, Westhorpe. 

One person sustained injuries and has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital to receive treatment. 

The severity of the injuries sustained are not yet known. 

A temporary road closure was put in place and recovery began at 10.45am. 

Suffolk Live
West Suffolk Hospital
Suffolk

