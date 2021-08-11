One person taken to hospital following crash between lorry and car

Published: 1:48 PM August 11, 2021 Updated: 2:11 PM August 11, 2021

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a lorry and a Vauxhall Corsa north of Stowmarket.

Police were called just before 9.20am today, Wednesday, August 11, to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Finningham Road, Westhorpe.

One person sustained injuries and has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital to receive treatment.

The severity of the injuries sustained are not yet known.

A temporary road closure was put in place and recovery began at 10.45am.