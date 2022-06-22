'Minor disruption' for Suffolk college

RMT Rail Strikes caused minor disruption to colleges in Suffolk as they were told alternative travel options - Credit: PA/Ashley Pickering

A college in Ipswich faced minor disruption from yesterday's rail strike.

A spokesperson from One Sixth Form College said: "Our pastoral team identified that there may be some train transportation issues this week and potentially in the future.

"Therefore, we did make students aware of alternative methods of transport - such as buses and car-sharing - to ensure they were not disadvantaged by the rail strikes.

"We will continue to support them in the future."

The strike was put in place by the RMT after the government cut £4billion of funding from the transport industry.

A statement from RMT on its website said: "We want a transport system that operates for the benefit of the people, for the needs of society and our environment – not for private profit."