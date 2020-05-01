E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Either-or’ planning application could see 129 homes and 66-bed care home built

PUBLISHED: 18:27 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:27 01 May 2020

Two schemes for homes on a plot of land in Onehouse have been put before councillors within the same application. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An either-or planning application, which gives councillors a choice between two separate housing schemes set for the same plot of land in a Suffolk village has been submitted.

The uncommon application gives Mid Suffolk District Councillors a choice between the two projects, with both sets of plans set for land to the south on Union Road in Onehouse, near Stowmarket.

The first scheme would see 146 homes built on the 19 acre plot alongside public open space, play space and associated highways and landscaping.

Meanwhile, the other set of plans, would see 17 fewer homes built, but in their place would be a residential care home with up to 66 beds.

Both schemes have very similar designs with 90% of the homes located in the same place.

However in the north east corner of the plot a care home would be built in place of a number of homes if the second scheme is the preferred option.

The plans will go in front of Mid Suffolk District Council’s planning committee in the coming months and a decision will be made on which option is best.

The committee with be able to either permit one of the schemes, give both the schemes the green light and let development company Endurance Estates decide which to build, or reject them both.

In a planning statement written on behalf of the developers it is said that the homes would help the district meet its housing needs.

Within the statement it says it is thought that Mid-Suffolk’s population will rise by 9,300 people by 2036 and that 10,008 new dwellings are required in the same time period in order to meet local housing needs.

A thorough public consultation took place before the plans were submitted .

Over the course of a four-hour exhibition in near-by Stowmarket, 90 people were shown the designs by representatives from Endurance Estates.

The developer received 90 responses from residents who raised a number of issues, mostly in relation to the village’s highways networks and insufficient local services including medical care and schooling.

Endurance Estates said they ‘carefully considered’ all of the responses and attempted to address the majority of them before submitting the application.

