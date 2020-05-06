E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Make it work for the community’ - Councillor’s plea for new village housing estate

PUBLISHED: 07:15 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:15 06 May 2020

Two schemes for homes on a plot of land in Onehouse have been put before councillors within the same application. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Concerns have been raised by parish councillors over a new housing application which could see village boundaries moved.

Onehouse Parish Council have expressed their fears after an ‘either-or’ application with two alternative schemes planned for the same plot of land, both featuring more than 125 homes, was submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council last week.

The first scheme would see 146 homes built on land to the south of Union Road alongside public open space, play space and associated highways and landscaping. Meanwhile, the other set of plans, would see 17 fewer homes built, but in their place would be a residential care home with up to 66 beds.

Development company Endurance Estates said that the homes are needed to help meet local housing needs over the coming years, however Onehouse Parish Council Chairman, Nicky Willshere said there had not been thorough enough local consultation.

She said: “We understand developers want to develop, but once they’re done we are left with it so lets work to make something which works for the community.

“Lets work with the community to create something that is needed.

“What we do object to is the impact on the environment and the existing communities, we want to ensure that development works with the community.”

Ms Willshere also added concerns over the “blatant theft” of village land, which she says will be lost if village boundaries are changed to accommodate housing plans in larger towns, like Stowmarket.

She added: “We actively created a Parish Plan to fully understand the wishes of our parishioners we responded in depth to the Area Action Plan. The land was labelled as a reserve site and with two further developments for around 800 homes going ahead next to the site I just don’t see the need.”

When approached for comment, Mid Suffolk District Council said that they do not comment on active applications, but did say that all application are considered carefully, balancing all aspects and comments of an application before reaching a final decision.

Endurance Estates were approached for comment but did not respond. However, in their application they said a thorough public consultation took place before the plans were submitted with 90 residents completing a survey after a public exhibition.

