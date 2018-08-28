Overcast

Children in Need 2018: Fundraising gets underway across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 09:18 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:30 16 November 2018

Staff from the Otley student services team are backing this year’s Children in Need campaign Picture: JOHN NICE

Archant

Staff, students and businesses from across the region have begun their fundraising for Children in Need which takes place today.

Joshua Harper Joshua has raised over £1000 with his fundraising for Children in Need. Picture: RACHEL EDGEJoshua Harper Joshua has raised over £1000 with his fundraising for Children in Need. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Thousands of pounds will be raised for the event whose theme this year is ‘Do Your Thing’.

Easton and Otley College

Staff from Easton and Otley College have been bringing their teddies to work to help raise money for Children in Need which takes place today.

Ryan Crisp and his teddy Ed who he has brought to work for Children in Need Picture: JOHN NICERyan Crisp and his teddy Ed who he has brought to work for Children in Need Picture: JOHN NICE

Staff from the student services team have been bringing in their cuddly companions as part of the college’s backing of the nationwide fundraiser.

As well as bringing in teddies students will be studying in style as part of a ‘wear a onesie’ day which will also be held today.

Student services manager, Belinda Deacon, said: “It’s great to take part in Children in Need. It raises so much money for a wide variety of important campaigns and we are always delighted to do our bit.”

Students on the college’s Norfolk campus will also be bringing teddies to work with a cake sale also being heled to raised money.

Shotley County Primary School

Five-year-old Joshua Harper from Shotley Gate has raised over £1,000 by running twenty miles. Tonight he will be taking part in the Children in Need special at Norwich Castle.

Find out more about Joshua’s running challenge.

Heath Primary School, Kesgrave

Classes at the school are having a ‘Danceathon’ to raise money with each class taking it in turn to bust a move.

Youngsters are also coming to school dressed in their sports clothes or as a famous sports person.

Are you ‘doing your thing’ for Children in Need this year? Let us know what you are up to and send us some pictures to newsroom@archant.co.uk

