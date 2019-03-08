Serious sexual offences solved rate at 5.1%, report reveals

Police solved 5.1% of serious sexual crimes in the past year, a report has revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Only one in 20 serious sexual offence cases in Suffolk were solved in the past year, a new report has revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Of the 1,909 serious sexual offences recorded in the county over the past 12 months - a total of 98 were solved.

The data, revealed in a report to the police and crime commissioner, also showed the number of serious sex offences were up 24.3% on the force's three-year average.

Police said the increase reflects a continued national push to encourage victims to record crimes against them - a trend most forces are experiencing.

MORE: 'Survivors of rape are not getting justice': Anger as rape conviction rate falls despite huge rise in cases

The police accountability and performance panel report read: "Numbers of reported serious sexual offences remain high in comparison to the long-term average, which is a trend that the majority of forces are experiencing when reviewing published data for rape and all sexual offences.

In more than 41% of cases, victims did not support police investigation Picture: ARCHANT In more than 41% of cases, victims did not support police investigation Picture: ARCHANT

"One consequence of additional crimes being recorded is that the solved serious sexual offences rate continues to decline.

"Again, reductions in rape and all sexual offence solved rates have occurred across most forces nationally, regionally and in Suffolk's most similar group."

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk also has the second highest number of rapes per 1,000 population, compared to most similar forces, according to the report.

A total of 56.9% of rape cases in the county were convicted in court in the past year.

The percentage of serious sexual offences where the victim did not support police investigation was 41.3%.

Speaking last week, Detective Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, head of Suffolk Constabulary's protecting vulnerable people directorate, said: "The constabulary will continue to thoroughly investigate offences of rape and serious sexual offences and ensure that available evidence is collected and presented to the CPS, ultimately bringing offenders to justice.

"It should be remembered that this is one form of positive outcome for a victim and we strive to ensure the voice of the victim is heard throughout investigations while providing consistency of public service."

MORE: 'It's not good enough' - 95% of serious sexual offences go unsolved in Suffolk

In June, a 35-year-old man was jailed for raping a woman in a car after he offered her a lift home in Lowestoft.

The attack happened at around 5am on December 9, 2017, after Ajay Rana pulled up alongside the victim, who is in her 30s, and offered her a lift, saying it was cold and that he had just given a lift two other people.

She accepted his offer as he appeared genuine but at some time between 5am and 5.25am Rana stopped the car and raped her.

Rana, formerly of May Road, Lowestoft, was jailed for seven years, ordered to sign the sex offenders' register indefinitely, and is likely to be deported.